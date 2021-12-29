Left Menu

Case against Nitesh Rane: Union minister Kapil Patil hits out at Maha govt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:24 IST
Case against Nitesh Rane: Union minister Kapil Patil hits out at Maha govt
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kapil Patil on Wednesday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over a police case filed against Nitesh Rane, the BJP MLA from Kankavli in the state's Konkan region.

Rane has been named in a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) in connection with an alleged attack on one Santosh Parab.

Referring to Rane's run-in with the ruling parties after he reportedly made cat-like sounds near state minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the Assembly a few days ago, Patil said law must be allowed to take its own course but misusing power to rope in someone in a case was wrong. The Lok Sabha MP from Bhiwandi was in Shahad in the district to inaugurate a foot overbridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021