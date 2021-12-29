Case against Nitesh Rane: Union minister Kapil Patil hits out at Maha govt

Union Minister Kapil Patil on Wednesday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over a police case filed against Nitesh Rane, the BJP MLA from Kankavli in the state's Konkan region.

Rane has been named in a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) in connection with an alleged attack on one Santosh Parab.

Referring to Rane's run-in with the ruling parties after he reportedly made cat-like sounds near state minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the Assembly a few days ago, Patil said law must be allowed to take its own course but misusing power to rope in someone in a case was wrong. The Lok Sabha MP from Bhiwandi was in Shahad in the district to inaugurate a foot overbridge.

