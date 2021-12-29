Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in arms supply to CPI(Maoist) cadres case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:25 IST
NIA conducts searches in arms supply to CPI(Maoist) cadres case
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in connection with a case of supplying arms and ammunition to CPI(Maoist) cadres in Jharkhand, an official said.

The searches were carried out in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Saraikela Kharsaawaa and Ranchi; Bihar's Patna, Chapra, Gaya; Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli; and West Bengal's Bardhman, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the pilferage of arms and ammunition from armories of CAPFs and supplying them to senior leaders of CPI(Maoists) and other terrorist gangs in Jharkhand, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in Ranchi in November. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation on December 9, he said.

During the searches, unaccounted cash worth Rs 1,46,000; digital devices like laptops, cell phones, computer and digital storage devices; incriminating documents; pilfered ammunition boxes and other materials were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation is on.

