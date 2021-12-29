Left Menu

Pilferage of weapons to Naxals: NIA searches 12 locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in a case of pilferage and supply of arms and ammunition to the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand from armouries of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:00 IST
Pilferage of weapons to Naxals: NIA searches 12 locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in a case of pilferage and supply of arms and ammunition to the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand from armouries of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The raids were conducted at the locations pertaining to the accused persons and suspects in Dhanbad, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand; Patna, Chapra and Gaya districts of Bihar; Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh and Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

During the searches, the NIA claimed to have seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.46 lakh, digital devices including laptops, cell phones, computer and digital storage devices, incriminating documents, pilfered ammunition boxes and other incriminating materials. The case relates to pilferage of arms and ammunition from armouries of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by accused persons and supply of same to the senior leaders of CPI (Maoists) and other terrorist gangs in Jharkhand.

The case was originally registered at Anti-Terrorist Squad Police Station in Ranchi on November 14 this year. The NIA had re-registered the case on December 9 and taken over the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021