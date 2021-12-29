No new year events on beaches across TN

Left Menu

Chennai, Dec 29 PTI Celebrations on the eve of new year is banned on beaches across Tamil Nadu, a top police official of the State on Wednesday. Public should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while visiting places of worship, the official said and appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the police to ensure incident-free celebrations.

29-12-2021
Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI): Celebrations on the eve of new year is banned on beaches across Tamil Nadu, a top police official of the State on Wednesday. People are advised against congregating in public places and those driving vehicles after consuming alcohol would be arrested, said the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu. The State government has also advised against crowding as it may cause rise in the spread of coronavirus, including its Omicron strain, he said. ''There is no permission for celebrations on the eve of the new year on beaches across Tamil Nadu. People are urged to celebrate in their houses without causing inconvenience to the others,'' the DGP said in a press statement. Vehicle-checks would be further intensified on the eve of the new year, he added. Action would be taken against those involved in inappropriate behaviour, motorcycle-racing and against those disturbing peace. The official referred to monitoring also by using cameras on police patrol vehicles to maintain law and order.

Restaurants and boarding and lodging would be allowed to function till 11 PM as per standard operating procedures and managements should ensure two-dose vaccination of its employees. Public should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while visiting places of worship, the official said and appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the police to ensure incident-free celebrations. Chennai city police on Tuesday banned new year eve events in resorts, farmhouses and clubs and celebrations on beaches. People in need of help may call 100 or 112 and could also use the police app 'Kavalan-SOS'.

