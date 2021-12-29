Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL61 UP-RALLY-SP-ARREST 5 SP activists arrested on charges of conspiring to disrupt PM's Kanpur rally, instigate violence Kanpur/New Delhi: Five youth activists of the Samajwadi Party were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to instigate violence and disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kanpur on December 28.

DEL65 VACCINE-COVOVAX-EXPORT Govt allows export of 7 crore Covovax vaccine doses to Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand New Delhi: The Indian government has permitted the export of 7 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covovax’ produced by Serum Institute of India here to Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL62 NCM-HATESPEECH-NAMAZ NCM takes cognisance of alleged hate speeches, row over namaz in open, attacks on churches New Delhi: The National Commission for Minority (NCM) has taken cognisance of the alleged hate speeches delivered at religious conclaves in Haridwar and Raipur recently and sought reports from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh governments, its chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Wednesday.

DEL58 JK-HYDERPORA-FATHER-HC Amir's father rejects police probe, moves HC seeking return of his body for burial Ramban/Jammu: The father of Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar, on Wednesday rejected the police probe which suggested that his son was a militant, and said he is moving the High Court seeking the return of his body.

DEL67 DEF-ARMY-NAGALAND-FIRING Army's Court of Inquiry team visits site of Dec 4 firing incident in Nagaland New Delhi: An Indian Army team investigating the December 4 botched counter-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland that claimed the lives of 14 civilians visited the site of the incident on Wednesday and collected the required information.

DEL68 UP-LD ADITYANATH Adityanath accuses Cong of filing of 'false' cases against Hindu outfits; says after Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura too will see development works Farrukhabad/Amroha (UP): Attacking the Congress over the claims of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the party of ''nurturing'' terrorists and filing false cases against Hindu organisations when in power. DEL70 DL-OMICRON-ANALYSIS 38 per cent of samples analysed at Delhi labs in last one week detected with Omicron: Data New Delhi: About 38 per cent of the total samples analysed at various genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi in the past one week have been detected with Omicron variant of Covid, according to officials documents, as the cases of the new variant saw a record spike in this period in the national capital.

DEL54 PM-MAYBACH-CONG Congress slams new car for PM New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the government over the purchase of a luxury car for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade at a time when the economy has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL52 BIZ 2NDLD FOXCONN Apple puts Foxconn's TN facility on probation after mass food-poisoning New Delhi: Apple has put Sriperumbudur factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn on 'probation' following worker protests and an assessment that revealed substandard living conditions, saying it will ensure strict standards are met before the unit reopens.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-LETTER-DOCTORS Plea in SC for advancing hearing on EWS quota in NEET-PG, action on cops for assault on doctors New Delhi: A letter petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking advancing of the scheduled hearing in a matter pertaining to the ascertaining of the EWS quota in NEET-PG admissions.

FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-POLICY-PROTEST Opposition parties in Pakistan protest government’s decision to bypass Parliament on security policy Islamabad: Senators from the Opposition parties protested and staged a walkout on Wednesday in the Upper House against the Imran Khan government’s decision to bypass Parliament while approving the ambitious National Security Policy, aimed at guiding the country’s economic and defence policies. FGN26 VIRUS-UK-LD VACCINATION UK aims for ‘Jabby New Year’ with boosters as COVID cases remain high London: The head of UK's COVID vaccination programme said the National Health Service (NHS) is contacting thousands more people from Wednesday urging them to book a booster vaccine and have a ''Jabby New Year'' as the country recorded another 129,471 coronavirus cases.

By Aditi Khanna FGN25 PAK-LANKAN-LYNCHING-SUSPECTS Pak police detains 85 prime suspects after determining their role in Sri Lankan man's lynching Lahore: Authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday said they have detained 85 main suspects after determining their role in the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot city earlier this month.

By M Zulqernain SPORTS SPD9 SPO-FOOT-VIRUS-2NDLD ILEAGUE I-League suspended for at least a week after 8 players test positive for COVID-19 Kolkata: I-League was on Wednesday suspended for at least a week after COVID-19 breached its bio-bubble as eight players and three officials have tested positive for the dreaded virus. PTI

