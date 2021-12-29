Left Menu

Ukrainian hangs self in Mathura temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:24 IST
A 36-year-old Ukraine national allegedly committed suicide here in a temple where he was staying by hanging from a wooden hook in his room, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Govind Kund area on Tuesday night, SP Rural Shrish Chandra said.

A suicide note with a request to perform his last rites in Brijbhumi was also found on him, he said. His room was found open in the morning when he was found dead, he said.

The foreigner had come to Mathura with his friend Braj Sundar Das about two months ago, and was living in a small room in Sri Radha Madan Mohan temple, Govind Kund, adjacent to another room occupied by two Russian nationals, the officer said.

Das, his friend, had left for Ukraine on December 11, he added.

According to police, prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, but the post mortem report is awaited for more clarity.

The Ukraine Embassy has been informed about the incident, they added.

