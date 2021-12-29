Jalna official fined Rs 500 for not wearing mask at collector's meeting
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:35 IST
An official who arrived at a meeting with the Jalna collector without wearing a mask on Wednesday was fined Rs 500, an official said.
The collector also reprimanded the official and fined him under the Disaster Management Act, he added.
