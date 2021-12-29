Maha; 45 booked for encroaching on Waqf land in Jalna

Forty-five people have been booked for allegedly encroaching upon, transferring and selling Waqf land in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A Partur police station official said these people had usurped a 30 acre plot belonging to Lal Masjid here and had carried out illegal transactions, besides making homes and shops there.

The case was taken on the complaint of Waqf official Mohammad Latifuddin, he added.

Latifuddin told PTI the Waqf Board was taking action against land mafia and was trying to take possession of such plots by getting encroachments cleared.

