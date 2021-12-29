Maha; 45 booked for encroaching on Waqf land in Jalna
- Country:
- India
Forty-five people have been booked for allegedly encroaching upon, transferring and selling Waqf land in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
A Partur police station official said these people had usurped a 30 acre plot belonging to Lal Masjid here and had carried out illegal transactions, besides making homes and shops there.
The case was taken on the complaint of Waqf official Mohammad Latifuddin, he added.
Latifuddin told PTI the Waqf Board was taking action against land mafia and was trying to take possession of such plots by getting encroachments cleared.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Latifuddin
- Waqf
- Maharashtra
- PTI Waqf Board
- Lal Masjid
- Jalna
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Excise Dept issues notice to bar owned by Sameer Wankhede
SC agrees to hear pleas by 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra, issues notice
Maharashtra: Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Waze
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai's Malad
Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh sight last-8 berth