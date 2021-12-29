Left Menu

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 4 Scoreboard

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:03 IST
Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 4 Scoreboard
South Africa 2nd Innings: Aiden Markram b Shami 1 Dean Elgar batting 52 Keegan Petersen c Pant b Siraj 17 Rassie van der Dussen b Bumrah 11 Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 8 Extras: (LB-1 NB-4) 5 Total: (For four wickets in 40.5 overs) 94 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/34 3/74 4/94 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11.5-2-22-2, Mohammed Shami 9-2-29-1, Mohammed Siraj 11-4-25-1, Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

