JK ACB arrests Revenue Department official, his 'agent' over bribery

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:18 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a Revenue Department official and his 'agent' for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for mutation of land records.

The ACB received a complaint alleging that Raja Mudasir Ali Khan, Patwari, Halqa Kathwar, Khansahib, Budgam is demanding Rs one lakh as bribe for the transfer of land in favour of the maternal cousins of the complainant, an ACB spokesman said.

He said on receipt of the complaint, a case was registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of the investigation, a trap was laid and the Patwari was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh (Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 90,000 via cheque) from the complainant through an agent named Nawaz Hussain Mir, a resident of Khanpora Budgam, the spokesman said.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused in presence of independent witness, he said.

Both the accused were arrested on the spot, he said.

The spokesman said that during the search of the personal vehicle of the accused Rs 82,000 in cash was also recovered and seized.

Search was also conducted at the house of the accused public servant, the spokesman said, adding, further investigation into the case is going on.

