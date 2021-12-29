Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Mirhama area in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Encounter has started at Mirhama area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. JmuKmrPolice" read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

