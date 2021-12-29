Left Menu

Terrorist killed, cop injured in separate encounters in south Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in two separate encounters between security forces and ultras in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

While one encounter broke out in Anantnag district, another gunfight took place in Kulg am district – both in south Kashmir.

A police official said the first encounter happened when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district acting on a specific input about the presence of militants.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and has been shifted to a hospital, the official added. The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, he said. Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Mirhama area of the neighbouring Kulgam district, the official said.

He said one militant, his identity yet to be ascertained, was killed in the gunfight.

The operation is underway, he said.

