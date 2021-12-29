Left Menu

Rajasthan cabinet makes Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for entry in public places from Jan 31

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and Omicron variant in the country, Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to make Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for entry in public places after January 31.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and Omicron variant in the country, Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to make Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for entry in public places after January 31. The cabinet also decided that to strictly enforce night curfew, Malls, and other commercial establishments are allowed to remain open till 10 pm every day.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directed that Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending New year eve celebrations in the state. "Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on December 31st in the state," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far and a total of 9,195 new COVID-19 cases are reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

