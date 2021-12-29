Left Menu

2 held for firing outside eatery in extortion bid

During interrogation, the accused confessed that on October 31 they had fired outside the eatery to terrorise the owner and demanded 20 lakh rupees in extortion from him, the officer said.Ankur told police that he was in dire need of money and the hotel owner was chosen as he was a soft target.I along with my accomplice Pawan alias Kaloo fired gunshots on the road while Hansa waited for us on scooty.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested for firing gunshots outside an eatery here at a prominent location in the city, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankur alias Rajjo (20) and Ansh alias Hansa (19), they said. Both accused were wanted criminals and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each, said a senior police officer. Police have recovered two country-made pistols, six live cartridges, and one scooty from their possession, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said. During interrogation, the accused confessed that on October 31 they had fired outside the eatery to terrorise the owner and demanded 20 lakh rupees in extortion from him, the officer said.

Ankur told police that he was in dire need of money and the hotel owner was chosen as he was a soft target.

“I along with my accomplice Pawan alias Kaloo fired gunshots on the road while Hansa waited for us on scooty. After firing we fled,” Ankur said, according to police. Both of them have been sent to jail, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

