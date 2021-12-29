Putin and Biden plan a phone call on Thursday evening - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a phone talk "late Thursday evening" with U.S. President Joe Biden, a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.
He did not elaborate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. official voices concern over Guatemala, Salvadoran gang deal
U.S. Senate approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion, sends to House
China targeted Taipei's allies while U.S. hosted democracy summit -Taiwan foreign minister
U.S. House passes measure clamping down on products from China's Xinjiang
U.S. cybersecurity officials see mainly low-impact attacks from logging flaw, so far