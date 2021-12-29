Left Menu

Poor work culture in Land Revenue Deptt, should be scrapped: Mamata

At the meeting, Banerjee announced a slew of schemes for South 24 Parganas district, including providing tap-water connection to households.Banerjee also inaugurated over 85 such programmes for Gangasagar, Budge Budge Canning, Basanti, Gosaba and Patharpratima in the district.

PTI | Sagarisland | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:11 IST
Poor work culture in Land Revenue Deptt, should be scrapped: Mamata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lashing out at the "poor work culture" of the state's Land Revenue Department, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the division should be scrapped altogether.

Banerjee, while chairing an administrative review meeting here, directed officials to resolve all land-related disputes at 'Duare Sarkar' camps.

''The Land Revenue Department has become a place where no work is done these days… it should be done away with," she said, without elaborating.

The chief minister also appointed a special officer for the 'Gangasagar Mela' in order to make the annual fair more organised. ''CID ADG Gyanwant Singh will be on this duty,'' she said.

Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindus flock the Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to take the holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple. At the meeting, Banerjee announced a slew of schemes for South 24 Parganas district, including providing tap-water connection to households.

Banerjee also inaugurated over 85 such programmes for Gangasagar, Budge Budge Canning, Basanti, Gosaba and Patharpratima in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021