Journalist killed in road accident in Jaisalmer

A 49-year-old journalist was killed and four others injured in a collision between two cars in Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near War Museum on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, in which a journalist named Jimli Mukherjee Pandey was killed, SHO Sadar Arun Kumar said.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:12 IST
A 49-year-old journalist was killed and four others injured in a collision between two cars in Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near War Museum on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, in which a journalist named Jimli Mukherjee Pandey was killed, SHO Sadar Arun Kumar said. The four injured included three of her family members, he said. Ramesh Pandey, the husband of the deceased, did not suffer any injuries, while his son and mother-in-law were injured, he said. The four injured have been referred to Jodhpur, he said.

The woman journalist is working in the Times of India, Kolkata, he added.

