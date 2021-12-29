BRIEF-China Evergrande Group Passed Another Debt Deadline With No Sign Of Payment, After Coupons Came Due Tuesday On Two Dollar Notes- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:12 IST
Dec 29 (Reuters) -
* CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP PASSED ANOTHER DEBT DEADLINE WITH NO SIGN OF PAYMENT, AFTER COUPONS CAME DUE TUESDAY ON TWO DOLLAR NOTES- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3Jlw5NL Further company coverage:
