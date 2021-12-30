Left Menu

2 arrested in Udaipur with illicit liquor worth lakhs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:01 IST
Two men were arrested with illicit liquor with an estimated value of 45-50 lakh rupees in Udaipur district, police said Wednesday.

The liquor was seized when it was allegedly being smuggled to Gujarat for a New Year party, they said. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said 853 boxes of Rajasthan-made illicit liquor were recovered from a truck bearing Gujarat registration number during a patrol check under Kherwada police station area.

The arrested two were identified as Shravan Kumar and Kishan Singh and a case has been registered against them under sections of Excise Act, he said.

