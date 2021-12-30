Pakistani national among 3 Jaish militants killed in JK gunfight; police personnel injured in another

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed and a policeman was injured in two separate gunfights between security forces and ultras in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

While one gun fight broke out in Kulgam district, another took place in Anantnag district – both in south Kashmir.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in Mirhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which three militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain were affiliated with JeM.

''Two local #terrorists and one #Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. Search still going on. 01 M4 and 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. A big success,'' the IGP said in a tweet.

Another gunfight took place in Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru in neighbouring Anantnag, the official said.

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and he was shifted to hospital, the official added. The exchange of firing was going on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)