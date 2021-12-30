NC ‘dismayed’ over SIT report in Hyderpora encounter

The National Conference Wednesday expressed dismay over the ''clean chit'' given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police to security forces in the Hyderpora encounter, saying the report fails to address the legitimate concerns of the aggrieved families and the general public. Demanding an independent investigation into the matter, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the ''self-trial'' by police in the form of SIT ''stands rejected'' by the affected families.

Therefore, an independent judicial probe headed by a sitting judge is necessary to clear the air on the versions put forward by the police and the one put forth by victim families, he said. ''The report's impartiality is under question mark as conflicting reports have earlier come from police as well. To clear the confusion, it is therefore imperative for the authorities to order an independent probe into the matter,'' he said.

Dar said, We are aware of the fact that police in J-K has to perform a difficult and delicate task, but that does not give them latitude to undermine truth, standard operational procedures and due deference to basic human rights.'' “Given the stark contradiction between police and victim families versions, we demand an impartial and independent probe so that the real circumstances leading to the killings are brought to public view.” The NC spokesperson said it seems the SIT report did not give any objective picture of “this shocking incident”. “There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the armed forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a cover-up story, Therefore nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts,'' he said.

