Man arrested for thrashing security guard who asked him to wear mask

Later, Sanju called his two to three associates and they all allegedly again assaulted the guard and some bank staff, the officer said, adding the accused persons damaged the glass door, chair and other things of the bank and fled away. The other accused have been identified and they will be nabbed soon, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:28 IST
The Delhi Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly beating a security guard after the latter stopped him from entering the premises of a bank without wearing a mask, police said.

The incident, which has been captured in a social media video, took place on Wednesday in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area and the accused has been identified as Sanju, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi police station regarding a quarrel at a public bank.

The branch manager said that Sanju came to the bank with his mother and when the security guard asked him to wear a mask in view of Covid-19 situation, he got annoyed and assaulted the guard, a senior police officer said. Later, Sanju called his two to three associates and they all allegedly again assaulted the guard and some bank staff, the officer said, adding the accused persons damaged the glass door, chair and other things of the bank and fled away. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Sanju has been arrested, the officer said. The other accused have been identified and they will be nabbed soon, police said.

