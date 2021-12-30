Left Menu

Curfew imposed in Sudan's North Darfur after militias loot U.N. food stores

Authorities in Sudan's North Darfur state announced a night curfew on Wednesday after armed groups looted a U.N. World Food Programme warehouse and facilities used by a former peacekeeping mission.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 30-12-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:51 IST
Curfew imposed in Sudan's North Darfur after militias loot U.N. food stores
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Authorities in Sudan's North Darfur state announced a night curfew on Wednesday after armed groups looted a U.N. World Food Programme warehouse and facilities used by a former peacekeeping mission. According to initial reports, the warehouse in El Fasher looted by unknown armed groups late on Tuesday contained up to 1,900 tonnes of food destined for hundreds of thousands of people in the area, a United Nations statement said.

Looting and burning destroyed the stores, according to state news agency SUNA. On Wednesday, gunfire could be heard near the warehouse, a resident told Reuters. "One in three people in Sudan needs humanitarian assistance. Such an attack severely impedes our ability to deliver to the people who need it most," U.N. humanitarian coordinator Khardiata Lo N'diaye said.

"We call upon the government of Sudan to step up efforts to protect and safeguard humanitarian premises and assets throughout Sudan," she said. There has been a sharp increase in violence that has forced people from their homes in Darfur over the past year, which humanitarian workers and analysts attribute to armed factions jostling for position after a peace deal was signed with some rebel groups in late 2020, as well as the return of fighters from neighbouring Libya.

On Jan. 1, 2021 peacekeepers from the joint United Nations-African Union mission UNAMID stopped patrolling ahead of a full withdrawal. Its facilities have been repeatedly looted, and those in El Fasher were looted from Friday to Monday, SUNA reported. A national Sudanese force that was meant to replace UNAMID is yet to be deployed, and a coup in October that upended a national transition towards democratic elections added to uncertainty over the region's future.

The Coordination Committee for Refugee and Displacement Camps, an NGO, blamed militias and armed groups aligned with authorities in Khartoum for the looting. Many of the displaced fled their homes when the military and allied militias moved to crush an insurgency in Darfur from 2003, in a conflict that left an estimated 300,000 dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021