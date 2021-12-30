Left Menu

3 JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag district

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.With this, the number of ultras killed in two gunfights in south Kashmir, which broke out on Wednesday night, has risen to six.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 08:53 IST
3 JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag district
  • Country:
  • India

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

With this, the number of ultras killed in two gunfights in south Kashmir, which broke out on Wednesday night, has risen to six. In the Kulgam encounter, three militants were killed.

Upon receiving information about the presence of militants at Nowgam Shahabad in Anantnag district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Wednesday night, a police official said.

During the searches, the militants opened fire and the security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of fire, three militants were killed. A police personnel was also injured and he was shifted to a hospital, he added.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were affiliated with JeM and one of the slain militants was a Pakistani national.

''Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as two Pakistani and two local terrorists. Identification of the other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us,'' Kumar said in a tweet.

In the Kulgam encounter, a Pakistani national was among three militants who were killed. The other two were locals, the police said.

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021