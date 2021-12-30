Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says Stand News arrests not aimed at media industry

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-12-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 09:56 IST
The police raid and arrests at the now-closed pro-democracy Stand News outlet were law enforcement actions and were not aimed at the media industry, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday.

Lam hit back at foreign governments demanding the release of the seven people arrested in relation to the Stand News investigation, saying that would be against the rule of law.

