Hong Kong leader says Stand News arrests not aimed at media industry

The police raid and arrests at the now-closed pro-democracy Stand News outlet were law enforcement actions and were not aimed at the media industry, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday.

Lam hit back at foreign governments demanding the release of the seven people arrested in relation to the Stand News investigation, saying that would be against the rule of law.

