1 arrested with leopard skin in Odisha's Khurda

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 12:10 IST
A suspected poacher was arrested with a leopard in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police's Crime Branch raided Gambharimunda village in Banpur police station area on Wednesday and arrested the man, they said.

During search, a leopard skin was recovered from him, they added.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, police said.

The seized leopard skin will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination, they said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

