Two children injured in blast at garbage vat in Salt Lake

Two children were injured in an explosion at a garbage vat in Salt Lake's Nayapatti area on Thursday morning, police said.

The children were playing near the vat, kept aside aground, when the low-intensity blast happened around 11.30 am, they said.

The injured children were admitted to the Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Hospital. Their conditions are stated to be stable, a police officer said.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples to ascertain the cause of the blast, he said.

The explosion rocked the area, triggering panic among residents of the nearby slum.

