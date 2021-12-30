Left Menu

Naval vessel rescues civilians from drowning at Kavaratti harbour mouth

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 13:25 IST
Naval vessel rescues civilians from drowning at Kavaratti harbour mouth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) of the Indian Navy's Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB) squadron rescued local civilians from drowning close to the Kavaratti island harbour mouth in Lakshadweep, a defence release said on Thursday.

On routine surveillance at Kavaratti island on December 28, the naval vessel saw three locals in the water who appeared to be drowning and rushed to their rescue, the release said.

The FIC picked up one of the locals and provided him first aid, while the other two were recovered by a police patrol boat, it said.

''Proper lookout, quick reaction, and quality of training of the FIC crew ensured the men were rescued at the earliest,'' the release said.

FICs of the SPB squadron under the Naval Officer-in-Charge (NOIC) Lakshadweep are positioned at Kavaratti, Minicoy, and Androth Islands for coastal security, seafront patrolling, humanitarian assistance and for the security of naval assets since 2016, it said.

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021