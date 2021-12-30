5 held for robbing petrol pump employee in Jammu; stolen cash recovered: Police

Five men, including the kingpin of a gang of robbers, were arrested and Rs 2.31 lakh in cash looted from a petrol pump employee recovered by police in the border area of Jammu district, officials said on Thursday.

Giving details, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said the arrests were made in connection with an incident that took place in the Arnia area on Tuesday and the looted cash amounting to Rs 2.31 lakh was recovered within 48 hours by police.

He said eight men attacked the petrol pump employee, Kaku Ram, with sharp weapons and looted Rs 2.31 lakh from him.

A case was lodged at the Arnia police station and a probe launched, the SSP said.

Three teams were formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP), Headquarters, Ramnish Gupta.

Acting on ''reliable information'', police zeroed in on the accused and arrested five of them.

The arrested men have been identified as Gurnam Singh alias Goru, Subash Kumar alias Pampi, Amrik Singh alias Kaka, Jagandeep Singh alias Babbel and Rahul Kumar, police said.

Police have recovered the looted cash and have also seized three sharp weapons and two-wheelers used in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had carried out reconnaissance of the area.

Further investigation in the case is going on and more arrests are likely to be made, police said.

