Left Menu

UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine - Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:44 IST
UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine - Truss
Liz Truss Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the United States, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

The four foreign ministers spoke "about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and solidarity with Lithuania in face of China pressure", Truss said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021