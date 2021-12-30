UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine - Truss

Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the United States, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

The four foreign ministers spoke "about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and solidarity with Lithuania in face of China pressure", Truss said on Twitter.

