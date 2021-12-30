Delhi HC in 2021: From orders to ameliorate miseries of 2nd Covid wave to right to protest

With the devastating second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc, the Delhi High Court played a pivotal role in ameliorating citizens' miseries in 2021 by taking to task the authorities for issues like lack of oxygen and hospital beds and passed orders in cases pertaining to politicians, social media giants and on the right to protest.

The high court, which left no stone unturned to ensure hospital beds and oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients while warning that it will ''hang'' those who try to obstruct oxygen supplies to hospitals here, granted bail to some student protestors in a 2020 riots case in a landmark verdict highlighting role of dissent in a democracy.

While granting the relief in the riots case, it held that in an anxiety to suppress dissent, the State blurred the line between right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a ''sad day for democracy''.

The cases pertaining to new Information Technology rules also kept the high court busy during the year with Facebook and WhatsApp specifically challenging the guidelines requiring them to ''trace'' chats.

The Centre, in its response, said it rightfully expected online platforms to counter illegal content either themselves or by assisting the authorities and that the rules sought to prevent misuse of the freedom of press and protect the citizens from fake news.

The corporates also battled their issues before the high court which upheld the legality of the Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator's order restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its multi-crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by Amazon.

The high court dismissed actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit against 5G technology and slapped costs of Rs 20 lakh by describing the plea as defective, abuse of process of law and filed for gaining publicity.

Politicians, including PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and TMP MP Abhishek Banerjee also approached the court challenging summons issued to them in separate money laundering cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court stayed notices issued to ED officers by West Bengal Police pursuant to an FIR lodged by Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Continuing to monitor how authorities tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, the high court, which conducted a marathon hearing for 45 days including proceedings till late night during the peak of second wave, sought the Centre's stand on setting up buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen here in case of another wave even as the AAP government submitted that it has 419 metric tons in stock.

The PM CARES Fund, set up to fight against coronavirus, also came under the scrutiny of the court which was told by the Centre that it was not a government fund as donations did not go to the Consolidated Fund of India and no third party information could be parted with under the Right to Information Act.

While the pandemic gripped the country, the high court said it could not see ''people dying'' as it prompted action from the governments and ensured that Delhiites got their share of vaccines, medical oxygen and medicines -- which were being blackmarketed -- for treatment of COVID-19 and Black Fungus patients.

The year also witnessed Twitter's tryst with the high court over the appointment of officials under the new rules after the Centre claimed that failure to comply with the new framework could lead to the platform losing its immunity as an intermediary.

The proceedings were closed later this year after the Centre said that it was satisfied with the platform duly appointing a chief compliance officer and others officials.

Putting to rest the concerns surrounding its new privacy policy, WhatsApp told the high court that till the data protection bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for the updated regime.

In October, the high court also upheld the appointment of senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner saying there was no irregularity or illegality in it.

The year also witnessed petitions challenging AAP government's new excise policy with the high court refusing to stay it and the executive saying that the new regime would generate optimum revenue and ensure ease of doing business while eliminating cartelisation, proxy players and monopoly.

The high court refused to interfere with the city government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private car alone.

It also ruled that a chief minister's promise to citizens was enforceable as it directed the AAP government to decide on Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that if poor were unable to pay rent during the pandemic, the state would pay it. The order was later stayed by a division bench.

It also sought Delhi government and Centre's stand on pleas to declare as unconstitutional the law which increased powers of the Lieutenant Governor, on the ground that it was contrary to the Constitution and the Supreme Court view.

During the year, the court also dealt with the issues concerning illegal hawking as well as non-payment of salaries to certain classes of municipal employees while emphasizing that the municipality's job was not only to pay salaries but also to make the city world class.

At the fag-end of the year, DMRC was directed to disclose its bank account details in connection with a Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary's plea for the execution of an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore.

Significantly, the high court terminated all cases where inquiries against minors in alleged petty offences were pending before juvenile justice boards and remained inconclusive for over one year.

The high court, which was functioning virtually since the onset of COVID-19 last year, resumed full-fledged physical functioning from November 22.

