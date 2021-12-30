HC asks Delhi govt to respond on plea to restrain authorities from interfering in herbal hookah sale

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the city government on a plea by two bar owners seeking to restrain the authorities from interfering with their business of serving herbal hookah as permitted by the court in November.

Justice Rekha Palli said the interim permission that was granted by the court is subject to the petitioner owners filing their individual undertakings before it that herbal hookahs, which they serve by using disposable pipes, will be absolutely nicotine free and that existing COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government and granted four weeks time to file a counter affidavit.

It said that subject to filing of undertaking by the petitioners, they will be entitled to get the same benefit as others were granted via a November16 order.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 9.

On November 16, the high court had passed an interim order on a batch of pleas, allowing for the time being the use of herbal hookah in restaurants and pubs in the national capital and said that COVID-19 restrictions cannot be permitted to continue at the cost of livelihood.

The petitioners said they were filing an undertaking before the court, in terms of the November 16 order, that they will only serve flavoured hookahs with the use of disposable pipes while following COVID-19 protocols.

The court passed similar orders on December 24 on two separate petitions by Ditas, a unit of Shrinathji Equipments Pvt Ltd and Cafe After Hours, a unit of M/s LKG Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

The November 16 order had come on a batch of pleas by several restaurants and bars against the prohibition on the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookahs.

The high court had said that prohibitions imposed on account of the pandemic "cannot go on forever" and noted that the authorities have already permitted cinema halls and swimming pools to function at full capacity.

The court had clarified that it was granting permission as an interim relief and the same was subject to the petitioners giving an undertaking to it that they would strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while serving herbal hookah.

It had asked the Delhi government to "take a call" if other restaurants and bars approach it for permission to serve herbal hookah in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Separate petitions were filed by several lounge and bar owners, saying that they were serving herbal hookahs for which no licence is required as they are totally without tobacco but the police were still conducting raids, seizing equipment, and issuing challans.

The petitioners had challenged the order of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) prohibiting the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookahs.

The Delhi government has been opposing the pleas, saying that for a single mistake, the entire Delhi would have to pay a heavy price, and allowing hookah consumption in public places may spread COVID-19 since people would be sharing it.

The city government has said use of hookah, be it with or without tobacco, in all public places including hotels, restaurants, eatery houses, bars, pubs and discotheques, in the national capital is strictly prohibited as use or sharing of hookah may further increase spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi government counsel had referred to the August 3, 2020 order passed by the health department which observed that in public places, use and sharing of hookah with and without tobacco (herbal hookah) may further increase spread of coronavirus.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the use of hookah (with or without tobacco, that is, herbal hookah, water pipes and other hookah like devices) in all public places including hotels, restaurants, eatery houses, bars, pubs, discotheques, etc, of the NCT of Delhi is strictly prohibited with immediate effect, for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi," the Delhi government order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)