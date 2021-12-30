Left Menu

New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10 - statement

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:24 IST
New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10 - statement
The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, said a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office on Thursday.

Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after the longest such negotiations in Dutch history.

