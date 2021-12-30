New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10 - statement

The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, said a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office on Thursday.

Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after the longest such negotiations in Dutch history.

Also Read: Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)