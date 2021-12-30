Left Menu

Crime conference to be held in Maharashtra, says State Home Minister

A crime conference will be held with all Maharashtra officials to apprise them of the safety procedures which will be operational from the next year, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:39 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Image Credit: ANI
A crime conference will be held with all Maharashtra officials to apprise them of the safety procedures which will be operational from the next year, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday. "In the coming year, we will try our best to reduce the crime in our state and create an atmosphere of trust among the people", added the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Dilip Walse Patil also warned people of the increasing COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra. He said, "Before welcoming the new year, we all should keep in mind that COVID-19 is increasing a lot in our Maharashtra and throughout the country." He asked everyone to ring in New Year by staying at home. "Do not crowd as COVID-19 will increase", he warned people. According to the Maharashtra Home Minister, the police have been instructed to disperse the crowd on the streets. "If anybody is found not following COVID-19 protocols strict legal action will be taken against them", added Patil. (ANI)

