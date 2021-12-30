Left Menu

If needed, money from CM Relief Fund to be used for helping Missionaries of Charity: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:06 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed the district collectors to ensure that the homes and orphanages run by the Missionaries of Charity in Odisha do not face any difficulty.

Stating that the organisation founded by Mother Teresa runs many leprosy homes and orphanages in different parts of Odisha, Patnaik directed the district authorities to ensure that no inmate suffers, especially due to lack of food or health-related issues ''Wherever needed, funds from Chief Minister's Relief Fund can be utilised for this purpose,'' he told the district collectors, as per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Monday said the Missionaries of Charity's application for renewal of registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was refused on December 25 for not meeting eligibility conditions, as some adverse inputs were received.

