BJP flays delay in arresting assailants of OBC Morcha leader in Kerala

Criticising the delay in arresting the killers of a BJP OBC Morcha leader in Kerala, the BJP on Thursday alleged that the state Home Department has ''completely surrendered to the extremists'' and urged the state government to refer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Referring to the statements of the police officers probing the case that the assailants of the BJP OBC Morcha leader Ranjith Sreenivas got aid from other states to escape, BJP state president K Surendran said this shows the helplessness of the state police and the case should be handed over to the NIA at the earliest.

Two back-to-back killings of two political activists- one BJP's Sreenivas and second SDPI's K S Shan- in coastal Alappuzha district had rocked Kerala last week. Shan, the state secretary of SDPI, was killed by a gang on December 18 night while he was returning home in Alappuzha, while the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Sreenivas was hacked to death in front of his family by some assailants in his house on December 19 morning in the same district.

Accusing the police of taking innocent people into custody in connection with the SDPI leader's murder, Surendran alleged that the assailants of Sreenivas got sufficient time to leave the state and it would not possible without the help of the police.

''How did the killers leave the state without the help of the police? What did the police do despite the release of CCTV footage of the killers' bikes?'' the BJP leader asked and alleged that no proper check was carried out to prevent the killers of Sreenivas from leaving the state.

''The approach of the police is discriminatory...the Kerala Home Department has completely surrendered to the extremists,'' he told reporters here.

If the BJP does not get justice, the party will stage a protest in front of the home minister's residence, Surendran said. The home portfolio is held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Police have arrested 15 people, including the five attackers--mostly RSS activists--in connection with Shan's murder case. However, in the Sreenivas murder case, the police could arrest only seven people including two killers who are activists of SDPI.

About 10 more people allegedly involved in the BJP leader's killing are still absconding. Police have asserted that all the culprits involved in the heinous acts will be brought to book.

Police said they were also investigating the ''larger conspiracy'' behind the two killings.