23 people injured in clash in Shamli., 15 arrested

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty three people including a woman were injured in a clash over old political rivalry between two groups in a village here, police said.

The clash took place after confrontation between Khuhanjapura village Head Nasir and his old rival Irfan under Jhinjhana police station area on Wednesday, SHO Shyambir Singh said.

Soon the heated verbal dual turned into a clash between the rival factions in which firearms, stones, bricks and lathis were used freely, the SHO said.

A case was registered in Jhinjhana police station under various sections of the IPC including 307, he said, adding that 15 persons have been arrested after the probe.

The 23 injured, including woman Jolo begum, Nasir, Irfan, Hashim, Haroon, Aslem, Shabir, Abid, Kurban, Israil, Zabir and others were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Khuhanjapura village after the clash, police added.

