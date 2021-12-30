Left Menu

Revolver, five live rounds stolen from Cong leader's car in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:54 IST
A revolver belonging to Pune city Congress president and former Maharashtra minister Ramesh Bagwe were allegedly stolen along with five live rounds from his car, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place between December 25 and 27 in the city, police said.

The revolver and the five rounds worth Rs 1 lakh were kept in a compartment near the front passenger seat of the vehicle, a police official said.

''An unidentified person allegedly opened the door of the car and stole the revolver and the rounds,'' he said. ''We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on,'' the officer from Khadak police station said.

Bagwe said he realised that the revolver was missing on December 27, following which he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

