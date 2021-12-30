Guj: Court grants bail to 55 AAP workers arrested for attack on BJP office

A district and sessions court in Gandhinagar on Thursday granted bail to 55 workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia, who were arrested on the charges of rioting, sexual harassment, assault and trespass 10 days ago.

Principal district judge N C Raval granted bail to all the 55 accused after taking into account submissions from both the sides. Other prominent members among the accused were Isudan Gadhvi, Pravin Ram and Nikhil Savani.

On December 20, several AAP workers, including women, barged into the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar to register their protest over the recent leaking of a question paper of clerk recruitment exam, and clashed with workers of the ruling party.

Notably, the state government has recently cancelled the written test, which was conducted on December 12 for the recruitment of government head clerks.

Based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Shraddha Rajput, the Gandhinagar police had registered an FIR on the same day against a mob of 500 people and arrested 93 persons, including members and leaders of the AAP, for creating ruckus inside the state BJP headquarters, 'Kamalam'.

The AAP workers were booked on the charges of rioting, sexual harassment, assault, trespass, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly, among others.

As per the FIR, AAP members used foul language, touched the BJP's women workers in an inappropriate manner and even hit them with sticks attached to their banners they were carrying during the protest.

Italia and some others entered the premises from the main gate, while several AAP workers barged into the state BJP office complex from the rear side, Rajput stated in her complaint.

The court had first granted bail to 28 women AAP workers. Later, 10 persons, mainly drivers of the vehicles in which AAP workers had arrived, were granted bail, while the remaining 55 were given relief on Thursday.

