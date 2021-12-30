Left Menu

35-year-old man kills son, attempts suicide after wife elopes in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:39 IST
A 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned his four-year-old son and later attempted suicide in a village here as he was upset over his wife eloping with another man, police said on Thursday.

The man, Rajesh Mittal of Judola village, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

On Wednesday evening, while his elder son, Mohit (10), was at a local shop, Mittal poisoned Bharat and then consumed the same to take his own life, the police said.

When Mohit returned home, he raised an alarm and alerted the neighbours, who took them to a hospital, police officials said, adding that Bharat was declared brought dead.

An FIR was registered against Mittal under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison) at the Farrukhnagar police station based on a complaint filed by his sister.

The police said Rajesh Mittal's wife Payal eloped with Monu a couple of days ago after a domestic dispute.

"We handed over the body to the family after post-mortem and are waiting for the statement of accused Rajesh Mittal. A probe is on, and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.

