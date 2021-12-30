Left Menu

70-year-old arrested for raping child in UP

PTI | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man was arrested for raping a four-year-old girl in Bharua Sumerpur area of district here, police said on Thursday.

However, the case is 24-days old, and the accused was arrested from his house on Wednesday only.

Earlier, the police had registered a case of molestation but after the medical examination and confirmation of rape and also the victim's statement in the court, the rape section has been added, SHO Ramendra Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

