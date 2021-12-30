70-year-old arrested for raping child in UP

A 70-year-old man was arrested for raping a four-year-old girl in Bharua Sumerpur area of district here, police said on Thursday.

However, the case is 24-days old, and the accused was arrested from his house on Wednesday only.

Earlier, the police had registered a case of molestation but after the medical examination and confirmation of rape and also the victim's statement in the court, the rape section has been added, SHO Ramendra Tiwari said.

