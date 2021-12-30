Left Menu

Goa health dept urges CEO to exempt staff from poll duty in view of COVID-19 situation

Manekar requested the CEO to issue necessary instructions to the concerned persons to desist from requisitioning health department staff and vehicles etc for elections.The elections for the Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in February 2022.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:50 IST
Goa health dept urges CEO to exempt staff from poll duty in view of COVID-19 situation
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the emerging COVID-19 situation in Goa, the state health department has asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to exempt the staff of all government-run healthcare institutions from election duties. Under Secretary (Health) Trupti Manerkar on Wednesday wrote to the CEO that the state government has decided to exempt the staff of all healthcare institutions from requisitioning manpower, machinery, and vehicles for election duties.

Considering the current exigencies arising out of the pandemic and to ensure unhindered medical facilities to all, the public health department has administratively approved to exempt the staff of all healthcare institutions from requisitioning of manpower, machinery, or vehicles, etc for election duties, the official stated in the letter. Manekar requested the CEO to issue necessary instructions to the concerned persons to desist from requisitioning health department staff and vehicles etc for elections.

The elections for the Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021