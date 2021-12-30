Left Menu

Amit Shah approves additional Central assistance under NDRF to six States

In the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Taukte’ and ‘Yaas’, Rs. 1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on 20.05.2021and Rs. 300 crore to West Bengal on 29.05.2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:04 IST
Amit Shah approves additional Central assistance under NDRF to six States
In the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Taukte’ and ‘Yaas’, Rs. 1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on 20.05.2021and Rs. 300 crore to West Bengal on 29.05.2021. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to six States, which were affected by floods, landslides, and cyclones during 2021. This shows the resolve of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to help the people of the six states who faced these natural disasters.

The HLC approved additional Central assistance of Rs. 3,063.21 crore from the NDRF:

For Cyclone 'Tauktae'- 2021, Rs.1,133.35 crore to Gujarat;

For Cyclone 'Yaas'- 2021, Rs.586.59 crore to West Bengal;

For floods/landslides during the South West Monsoon, 2021, Rs. 51.53 crore to Assam, Rs. 504.06 Crore to Karnataka, Rs. 600.50 crore to Madhya Pradesh, and Rs. 187.18 crore to Uttarakhand.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs. 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF. Further Rs. 3,543.54 Crore has been released to 7 States from NDRF.

In the aftermath of Cyclone 'Taukte' and 'Yaas', Rs. 1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on 20.05.2021and Rs. 300 crore to West Bengal on 29.05.2021.

During the year 2021-22, the Central Government had deputed 22 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after natural calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a Memorandum from the affected State Governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021