Student dies by suicide at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College

A medical student has died by suicide at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, informed the Delhi Police on Thursday. "A student has died by suicide at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, said the Delhi Police said.

The police have begun an investigation after getting information on the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

