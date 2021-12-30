4 including juvenile held for kidnapping toddler in Delhi

Left Menu

Four people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from west Delhis Rajouri Garden area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Tanu 20, a resident of Jahangirpuri, Vipin 22, a resident of Azadpur, and Mohammad Salman 19, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Tanu (20), a resident of Jahangirpuri, Vipin (22), a resident of Azadpur, and Mohammad Salman (19), a resident of Adarsh Nagar, they said. On December 22, a PCR call was received at Rajouri Garden police station about the kidnapping of a toddler from a flyover near Rajdhani College in Raja Garden, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and analysed the CCTV footage of the area. In the footage, two persons on a motorcycle were found to be suspicious, the officer said.

With the help of technical assistance, a suspect was identified and apprehended. On his instance, the other accused persons, including mastermind Tanu, were also apprehended. The child was rescued from her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. Tanu was working as an egg donor with Aveya IVF hospital, Rajouri Garden for the last three years. She was in need of money and conspired to get it from a Punjab-based family in lieu of providing them with a male child through an agent, Tara, a resident of Shakurpur, the police said.

She kidnapped the boy from Rajouri Garden with the help of her associates and promised to pay them Rs 20,000 each, they said.

However, the family refused to adopt the child without proper legal documents. Tanu and her associates were planning to prepare forged documents, but were apprehended, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

