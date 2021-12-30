Telangana MLC Goreti Venkanna gets Sahitya Akademi Award; CM lauds poet

Noted poet and Telangana Legislative Council Member (MLC) Gorati Venkanna was on Thursday chosen for the Sahitya Akademi Award (poetry category) for 2021 and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings to the poet.

According to a official press release, KCR said ‘Vallankitaalam’, a compilation of Venkanna’s poems, winning the Central award is worth hailing.

The CM said the poetry of Gorati Venkanna, which unveiled the day-to-day problems of life with a touch of social philosophy before everyone’s eyes, has mirrored the universal man’s pain. Rao further hailed Venkanna for beautifully unveiling the umbilical relationship between human life and nature, relationship between man and other animals and birds.

He further said Venkanna, through his literature, made the ''scent of Telangana soil'' get universal recognition.

The poet during the separate Telangana Statehood movement had played a key role through his songs and literature. The award to Venkanna’s literature is an award given to the living philosophy of a common Telangana man, KCR added.

