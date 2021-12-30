TN fishermen call off proposed rail blockade

Fishermen associations which had announced a rail blockade on January 1 called off the protest on Thursday after senior government officials led by the district collector held talks with them.

The associations had announced the blockade protesting against the recent arrest of 63 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, allegedly for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in its territorial waters.

On Thursday, Ramanathapuram Collector Shankarlal Kumawat, district police chief E Karthik and Fisheries department officials held talks with representatives of fishermen associations including Devaraj, Sesuraja and Emerit.

They told the fishermen associations talks were on to secure the release of the fishers as well as the boats that were under the Lankan custody.

Subsequently, they decided to call off the protest and also resume fishing activities, since suspended, from January 3.

