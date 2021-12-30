Left Menu

TN fishermen call off proposed rail blockade

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:08 IST
TN fishermen call off proposed rail blockade
  • Country:
  • India

Fishermen associations which had announced a rail blockade on January 1 called off the protest on Thursday after senior government officials led by the district collector held talks with them.

The associations had announced the blockade protesting against the recent arrest of 63 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, allegedly for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in its territorial waters.

On Thursday, Ramanathapuram Collector Shankarlal Kumawat, district police chief E Karthik and Fisheries department officials held talks with representatives of fishermen associations including Devaraj, Sesuraja and Emerit.

They told the fishermen associations talks were on to secure the release of the fishers as well as the boats that were under the Lankan custody.

Subsequently, they decided to call off the protest and also resume fishing activities, since suspended, from January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021