Delhi Police's DCP-rank officer tests positive for Omicron

The Delhi Police reported its first case of Omicron after an IPS officer from Special Cell, who had gone to London to extradite an alleged international drug supplier, tested positive for COVID-19's new variant, officials said on Thursday. The officer was accompanied by two others, who are also under home isolation, police said. They said that in 2020 an extradition request was sent to the United Kingdom against Harvinder Singh, a resident of Southall in London.

On the basis of the extradition request, Singh was arrested by UK Police in February. The trial at Westminster Court concluded in November and Singh put forward his consent for extradition to India. After the order, a team constituted by the Delhi Police Commissioner comprising DCP Ingit Pratap Singh, ACP Rahul Vikram and Inspector Anuj Kumar was sent to London to take the physical custody of Singh, police had said. On December 24, the team, along with Singh, landed at Delhi. Due to the norms, the accused as well the entire team had to undergo COVID-19 screening tests at Delhi Airport as well as Heathrow Airport in London, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. After the completion of his mandatory quarantine period, the accused will be taken in police custody from Tihar Jail and further investigation will be carried out, police had said. A senior police officer said that a DCP-rank officer tested positive for Omicron and is under home isolation. He is doing better, he said. In view of the surge in coronavirus cases and the emergence of its new variant Omicron, the Delhi Police had on Wednesday revised the standard operating procedure for its personnel's health welfare, stating that an officer of inspector-rank and above should personally visit the hospitalised personnel or their kin on a regular basis.

''The revised SOP is more elaborate and covers complete well-being of our personnel suffering from any disease and those admitted in hospital for medical treatment. The DCPs and unit heads have been designated nodal health officers.

''The nodal health officers will ensure that an officer of the rank of inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalised personnel or their kin on regular basis till she or he gets fit. In case of out-station cases, video-conferencing with the ailing or their family members be ensured with regular feedback on health of the ailing personnel,'' they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)