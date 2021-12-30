Man held for robbing Rs 45 lakh at gunpoint in Punjab's Phagwara

A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a Rs 45 lakh robbery, police here said on Friday.

Shankar Maini, an employee of a money exchange firm, was abducted and robbed at gunpoint on December 25.

The accused has been identified as Akhil Rawat alias Sonu of Chandigarh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said. Addressing the media, he said Rs 22 lakh and two cars were recovered from him.

Maini was kidnapped from Phagwara by three armed men who had their faces concealed with mufflers.

The assailants bundled Maini in their car and dumped him in Goraya after snatching the bag carrying cash, said the SSP.

Their car was found to have a fake number as its number plate was changed by the accused, he said.

Amandip Singh alias Makhan, resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, and Shami Sharma of Mohali - the other two involved in crime -- will be nabbed soon, the SSP said.

