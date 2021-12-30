Mumbai: Two held for SBI robbery, murder in Dahisar

Two persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder and robbery at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the western suburb of Dahisar here, police said. Inspired by a YouTube video, the accused Dharmendra Yadav (21) and his cousin Vikas (19), both natives of Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, opened fire and robbed the bank on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. The accused wore masks and decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, after firing a round at the bank.

Sandesh Gomare (25), an outsourced bank employee, was killed, while another person was injured in the incident, it was stated.

The police nabbed the duo from their residence in Dahisar within hours after the robbery, the official said.

Prime accused Dharmendra had purchased a weapon from Uttar Pradesh seven months ago and brought it to the city last month to commit the robbery, he said. The brothers had allegedly recced the spot, and one of them left behind a slipper at the scene, on the basis which the police zeroed in on their location with the help of a sniffer dog, the official said. The police have recovered cash and the weapon used in the crime, he said, adding that the duo has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

